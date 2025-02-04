Anthony Edwards Explains Why He Feels Bad for Luka Doncic After Lakers Trade
Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic did battle in the 2024 Western Conference finals, with Doncic's Dallas Mavericks ultimately proving victorious to earn a berth in the NBA Finals. It seemed like it could be the first of many high-stakes postseason battles between the two young superstars and their respective franchises. That all got tossed to the side over the weekend after Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and now it seems like it may be a while before the pair will face off with a Finals berth on the line again.
On Monday night, after the Minnesota Timberwolves narrowly fell to the Sacramento Kings, Edwards was asked what he thought about the earth-shaking transaction that landed Doncic in purple and gold. He revealed he felt sorry for his fellow star.
"That's crazy," Edwards said to reporters during a media scrum Monday night. "They traded probably the best scorer in the NBA at 25. And he didn't know about it. It's a lot more digging somebody gotta do to find out why he got traded because you don't just trade him at 25. He just went to the Finals, you know what I'm saying?
"I feel bad for Luka, man. I saw something on YouTube that said he just bought a crib and everything in Dallas. That sucks, man. That sucks."
Normally one might scoff at the idea that Edwards feels bad for a millionaire colleague of his who will now live in Los Angeles. But in this particular case it's hard not to share that empathy. As Edwards notes there was a report saying Doncic had just recently bought a $15 million house in Dallas; that same report said Doncic cried upon hearing he was getting shipped out. Tough not to feel for him.
Edwards and Doncic are still likely to meet again in the postseason, but the chances of another war in the WCF have decreased dramatically for this season at least.