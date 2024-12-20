Anthony Edwards Frustrated With Timberwolves' Offense After Blowout Loss to Knicks
Karl-Anthony Towns made his much anticipated return to Minnesota on Thursday night as his new team blew out his old team. The Knicks jumped out to a big lead in the second quarter and held on to win 133-107 as Towns had 32 points on 12 shots to go along with 20 rebounds and six assists.
The Timberwolves shot 40% from three, but just couldn't keep up with the Knicks offensively. Asked about the offense after the game, Anthony Edwards was clearly frustrated and had to censor himself.
Asked what he wanted to see on the offensive side, Edwards declined to answer. "They not going to like what I say so I'm just going to keep my answer to myself."
Edwards said the blame was on the players and appeared to have an issue with the team's spacing and lack of identity on offense.
"If you watch the game, there's nothing for me to do if I get downhill," said Edwards. "Everybody want me to get downhill. I know that's my strength. I get to the rim, lay the ball up, dunk the ball, but I can't do that if there's no lane, it's not open. Every team we play did a great job of sitting in the gaps. When I get to the rim, putting four people at the rim. So, I mean there's nothing I can do about going to the hole right now."
"We don't have sh-- on offense," said Edwards. "We don't have no identity. I mean, we know I'm gonna shoot a bunch of shots, we know Ju gonna shoot a bunch of shots, and that's all we know. We don't really know anything else. I mean, it's not on our coaches at all. It's on us. We out there playing. We gotta make it easier for each other. Coaches put us in great positions to, we just don't do it."
Minnesota's next game is against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.