Anthony Edwards in Awe of Nikola Jokic After Historic Night in Wolves' Win vs. Nuggets
Nikola Jokic left fans, pundits and even his peers, chief among them Anthony Edwards, in awe after recording a historic and unprecedented 61-point triple double in the Denver Nuggets' 140-139 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in two overtimes on Tuesday.
In fact, Edwards, who spoke to reporters at his locker after the thrilling Timberwolves' win, was still trying to wrap his head around what he had just seen the three-time NBA MVP accomplish on the court.
"That might've been the best game of my life that I've been a part of," Edwards said, via Dane Moore on X. "Nikola Jokic, bruh, oh my God. He might be the best basketball player I've ever seen, like close up, besides myself to myself. Bruh, he's incredible, bruh. The MVP race is tough, man—I don't know—he had 60!"
"That was crazy."
Tuesday's game was a rematch of the seven-game, Western Conference semifinals series between the Timberwolves and Nuggets, won by Minnesota last May. And the encore didn't disappoint.
In a contest that had a playoff-type atmosphere, the Timberwolves and Nuggets traded blows for four quarters and two overtimes, exchanging 21 lead changes in the process. The game was ultimately won when Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker was fouled on a three-point attempt with under five seconds remaining and Minnesota trailing Denver by one point. Alexander-Walker sank the first two free throws to seal an incredible victory for Minnesota.
So, how did Minnesota earn the win despite Jokic's record night?
"We were just hoping he'd miss," Edwards said with a laugh when asked how the Timberwolves weathered the game's ups and downs. "It was at one point we were just like, 'We hope he miss, bruh.' ... Hats off to him, for sure."
Edwards scored a team-high 34 points in 50 minutes of Tuesday's victory. Minnesota (44-32) is currently tied for seventh place in the Western Conference while the Nuggets (47-29) remain in third place in the conference.