Anthony Edwards Reveals Kevin Durant-Inspired Reason He’s Giving His Jersey to Fans
The Timberwolves beat the Kings,144-117, on Sunday in Sacramento. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota in scoring with 26 points to go along with five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Nothing too spectacular, but it was the kind of performance fans show up to see.
And for one fan it became a game that he will never forget. Late in the fourth quarter a young fan got Edwards's attention and the Wolves star told him to come down to the bench. Then he took off his jersey and gave it to the kid who then got to walk back to his seat with fans of both teams high-fiving him the entire way. It was an awesome moment and after the game Edwards explained why he did it.
"It means a lot," Edwards told FanDuel Sports Network's Ashley Stroehlein. "I used to be at the game when KD came to play Atlanta for OKC. And I used to hope I could get a jersey, but I used to be in the nose bleeds. So you know, just finding that one fan that's... he says he supports me a lot and he was super happy to get my attention so I was like I'm gonna give him my jersey tonight. Super happy."
Edwards also made another fan's night in New York last week.
Hopefully, this tradition replaces players exchanging jerseys.