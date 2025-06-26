SI

New Video Shows Anthony Edwards's NSFW Reaction to Thunder Eliminating Wolves

The Timberwolves star said he "wasn't going to make excuses" after his team was knocked out of the playoffs by OKC.

Liam McKeone

Edwards was frank after Minnesota's season ended in the Western Conference Finals
Anthony Edwards enjoyed another season of growth with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024-25, expanding his game and becoming one of the NBA's deadliest three-point marksmen while leading his team to the postseason.

Once there, Edwards helped his team demolish the Los Angeles Lakers and take down the shorthanded Golden State Warriors to earn a second consecutive Western Conference finals appearance, this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

And that's where the fun part of the season ended for Edwards. He was completely shut down by OKC in the five-game gentlemen's sweep. Which, obviously, is no great shame given the Thunder went on to win the NBA title and cemented their defense as one of the best ever. The Wolves serving as a speed bump for the eventual champions probably doesn't feel great, but also doesn't inspire many questions about Minnesota's ability to contend.

Edwards seemed to take it as motivation, if anything. The superstar guard has his own YouTube channel where he publishes vlogs to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life in the NBA. On Thursday, he posted a video showing his immediate reaction to getting knocked out of the postseason, which included an NSFW summation of how things went.

"Season five over with," Edwards said to the camera in what appears to be the hallways of the Thunder's arena. "Got my a-- whooped. KFC, UFC, USC, OKC in 5, man."

"I ain't gonna make no excuses," he continued. "They put belt to a--. I can't be mad at that, right?... You gotta win like a boss and lose like a boss."

"We gonna be right back on they a-- next year," Edwards finished.

Edwards seems ready to tackle the offseason already.

