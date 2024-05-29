Anthony Edwards Predicts He'll Be Back in Dallas for Wolves-Mavs Game 6
After Game 5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves' series against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, Anthony Edwards told a Denver locker room staffer that even though the Wolves were facing elimination in Game 6, he'd see them again at Ball Arena for Game 7.
He was a man of his word, as the Timberwolves won Game 6 at Target Center. They took Game 7, too, clinching the franchise's first Western Conference finals appearance since 2004.
Edwards revisited his prophetic ways Tuesday night after the Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 105–100 in Game 4 of the conference finals. The series is heading back to Minneapolis as the Timberwolves will try to stave off elimination again in Game 5 on Thursday, but Edwards told Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons that he'd see him in Dallas again for Game 6.
Parsons sat courtside Tuesday at American Airlines Center wearing a Luka Doncic jersey. The two caught up after the game on Edwards's way to the locker room.
"What am I supposed to say, we're gonna lose Game 5?" Edwards said when asked about his prediction. "I would never say that. Micah Parsons, he was rocking the AE1s. I told him he wears size 14, I'll bring back some nice shoes for Game 6."
Edwards didn't play up to his standards to start the Western Conference finals, averaging 22 points in the first three games. But he rebounded in Game 4, scoring a game-high 29 points on 11-of-25 shooting while tallying 10 rebounds and nine assists.
The Timberwolves and Mavericks will tip off Game 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Target Center.