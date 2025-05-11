Anthony Edwards Says Warriors Player Sparked Second-Half Scoring Eruption
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star forward Anthony Edwards was in the midst of another quiet playoff performance in the first half of Saturday's 102-97 Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Edwards had an inefficient eight points as the Timberwolves trailed Golden State by two points entering the locker room at halftime. Ant Man had yet to leave his mark on the game, that is, up until one particular instance in the third quarter.
With 4:18 remaining in the third quarter, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, after a cut to the basket, rose up and dunked the ball as Edwards attempted to defend the basket. After the slam, Kuminga let out a war cry right in Edwards's face.
After the game, Edwards told reporters that the Kuminga dunk lit a fire under him in the second half.
"Nah I feel like when Kuminga dunked on me, that got me going," Edwards said. "More so than anything."
Moments later with 1:48 remaining in the third quarter, Edwards knifed into the lane, rose up just past the free throw line and slammed a thunderous poster dunk on Warriors big man Kevon Looney. Edwards let out a roar of his own after the electrifying slam.
He then punctuated the quarter by draining a three-pointer with 33.1 seconds left. Edwards went on to score 13 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the deal for the Timberwolves, who took a 2-1 series lead with Friday's victory.