Anthony Edwards Scored Over Two Raptors Defenders, Pointed at Both to Celebrate
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Toronto Raptors, 112-101, on Saturday. Anthony Edwards had 24 points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block as the Timberwolves moved to 2-1 on the season.
He also provided fans with an incredible highlight. While Edwards highlights aren't out of the ordinary, this one was a bit different. It didn't involve an amazing feat of athleticism, but patience and body control as he barely left he ground.
Dribbling down the court with his left hand and Ochai Agbaji on his right hip, Edwards chose not to jump and let Agbaji go flying by. Agbaji was joined by Gradey Dick as he flew past Edwards trying to block his shot and came up empty.
Edwards then made the layup and pointed at both defenders twice to let them know he got them.
It doesn't get much cooler than Anthony Edwards after he embarasses not one, but two defenders.