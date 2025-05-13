Anthony Edwards Share Chris Finch's Blunt Game 4 Halftime Message to Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are a win away from returning to the Western Conference finals after breezing past the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Anthony Edwards & Co. trailed by two points at halftime but came out on fire in the third quarter, outscoring their Bay Area hosts 39-17 to put things out of reach. Naturally the question on everyone's mind after the victory what was, exactly, went on in the Timberwolves locker room at halftime.
Nicole Briscoe got to the bottom of it as Edwards, who scored 30 points in the win, joined SportsCenter postgame.
"We came out like we had won the game already, like we won the series already," Edwards said. "When we came in at halftime coach [Chris Finch] told us 'man, we're playing like some losers. We've got a losing mentality right now."
Harsh, but possibly true assesment right there. Minnesota definitely played around with its food a bit as a Stephen Curry-less Warriors side hung tough for 24 minutes. But, as may prove to be the story of the series, the more talented and healthier team eventually prevailed.
Edwards, challenged last week by Finch to be the leader, apparently had a message of his own during intermission.
"I told them, 'We only got two wins,'" Edwards said of his halftime contribution. "I've never seen a series end 2-1. I told them we have to get two more wins and right now we're playing like we already got four wins. ... We had to figure it out because if we would have kept playing like that, we would have lost tonight."