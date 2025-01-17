Anthony Edwards Gets Hilariously Honest on Why He Can't Play Like Steph Curry
As the Minnesota Timberwolves narrowly fell to the Golden State Warriors 116-115 on Wednesday, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was left impressed by how the Warriors were "two steps" ahead in getting the basketball to point guard Stephen Curry.
The Warriors' offensive efficiency led to Golden State scoring 34 points in the first quarter, and taking a 20-point lead to open up the game. Though Minnesota rallied to make the game close, the Warriors ultimately came away with the victory.
When asked if the Timberwolves could have something like the Warriors showed, Edwards said, "we don't have Steph Curry."
Edwards then hilariously explained why he would not be able to take on a Curry-type role.
"I can't run around like that all day," Edwards said candidly. "You gonna see me pass out in the 2nd quarter running around like Steph. No sir, can't do that."
Though Edwards was able to joke about the Curry-effect after the loss that dropped them to 21-19 on the season, he did acknowledge a greater need for energy from his team at the beginning of games. The Warriors have now won three of four games against Minnesota this season.
“The starting five, we are terrible,” Edwards said, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “Every game we come out low energy and the second group comes in and gives us energy. I would say the starting group has gotta come out with more energy like we want to play the game of basketball, like we love the game.”
The Timberwolves return to the court on Friday when they take on the New York Knicks.