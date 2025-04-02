Atlanta Hawks Fan Suffers Devastating Injury Seconds Into In-Game Contest
The Atlanta Hawks lost at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena. During one of the timeouts the Hawks held one of those in-game contests where fans try to win prizes and it went very badly for one participant.
During a game where fans have to make baskets to get pieces for a game of tic-tac-toe at center court, a fan appeared to suffer a devastating leg injury on his first layup attempt. As he was about to jump he appeared to slip and went down in pain, holding his knee.
The Hawks' in-game host Shamea Morton, who is a current cast member on season 16 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, then had to navigate a very awkward situation as she realized that the contestant was seriously hurt.
After a few seconds she stopped the other fan and declared him the winner while encouraging him to check on his fallen opponent. Really, it was an unprecedented situation. And to make it worse for the injured fan, it was shown live during the NBA League Pass broadcast of the game.
The game was briefly delayed as the fan left the floor on a stretcher. Here's hoping it wasn't as bad as it looked and that he makes a quick recovery.