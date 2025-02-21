Austin Reaves Hilariously Crashes LeBron James's Postgame Interview With NSFW Message
LeBron James put on a vintage performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, dropping 40 points on the second night of a back-to-back to drive the Los Angeles Lakers to victory, 110-102. His efforts were greatly aided by that of Austin Reaves, who put up 32 points and seven assists himself to ensure James's great performance was not wasted. And after the final whistle the two put on a fun show.
As James underwent an on-court interview following his masterful outing, Reaves crashed into the frame, yelling out LeBron's point total before delivering a hilarious NSFW message: "Old a--!"
It is still difficult to comprehend that 40-year-old LeBron is putting up 40-point games without much trouble. What an amazing talent and one to appreciate for as long as he's willing to lace up the sneakers.
The Lakers next play on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.