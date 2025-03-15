Austin Reaves Joins Kobe Bryant As Only Lakers to Record This Wild Stat Line
It didn't matter that four of the five Los Angeles Lakers starting players, including Luka Doncic and LeBron James, were out against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night—Austin Reaves was able to shine on the court without the rest of his starters by his side.
In the first half alone, Reaves scored 22 points, thanks to a last minute three-pointer, and notched 10 assists. He's just the second Lakers player in the play-by-play era to tally this stat line in a single half. The other player? No one other than Kobe Bryant.
That's pretty good company to share.
It was a close Lakers–Nuggets game on Friday night, too, as Denver captured a win in the last seconds thanks to a Jamal Murray three-pointer and a Russell Westbrook dunk.
Reaves finished with a double-double thanks to his 37 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists. It was the 20th double-double of his career and his ninth this season.