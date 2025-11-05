Austin Reaves Will Miss Primetime Lakers-Spurs Game With Injury
Austin Reaves has been off to a hot start to the season as he continues to add to his highlight reel night after night. Fans were excited to see how he’d perform vs. Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday night in the highly anticipated Lakers–Spurs primetime matchup.
However, NBA fans will have to wait to watch this showdown as Reaves is set to miss Wednesday night’s game as he deals with right groin soreness, insider Chris Haynes reported.
This is the second consecutive game Reaves has missed for this issue—he didn’t play in the win over the Trail Blazers on Monday. He last played on Sunday against the Heat. Reaves did participate in the shoot around on Wednesday, but the Lakers ultimately decided to wait to bring him back.
In seven games this season, Reaves hasn’t scored less than 25 points in a single contest. In the win over the Kings on Oct. 26, Reaves scored a whopping 51 points, then followed up that performance with a 41-point one vs. the Trail Blazers.