Ben Simmons Trolls Bradley Beal for Missing Open Layup in Suns-Nets
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons appears to be getting a little cocky this season.
Simmons has suited up for the Nets in just 14 games this year since returning from injury and has historically struggled to stay healthy. He’s also made himself into an easy target for ridicule after he infamously passed up a wide-open dunk in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks three years ago.
That all said, Simmons was feeling pretty good about taking the court Wednesday night in the Nets’ road matchup against the Phoenix Suns. After Suns guard Bradley Beal missed an open layup during the game, Simmons trolled Beal with the “smoking” gesture to indicate that Beal “smoked” his layup attempt.
Simmons is certainly one to talk, as many fans pointed out on social media following his petty move.
The Nets went on to beat the Suns, 127–117, with Simmons putting up 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the win. Years removed from his All-Star days with the 76ers, Simmons is currently averaging 5.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 58.8% from the field in 14 appearances.