Ben Simmons Details Why He Chose to Come to Clippers After Nets Buyout
For four years now, basketball fans have been waiting for a glimpse of the old Ben Simmons—the versatile two-way guard who set the NBA alight around the start of the decade, inviting comparisons to legendary Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
It's unlikely that precise version of Simmons will resurface, but the LSU product is still just 28. On Tuesday, Simmons outlined his simple reasoning for joining the Los Angeles Clippers after the Brooklyn Nets bought him out Saturday.
"I think making the decision to come here—I felt wanted," Simmons said. "That's something you wanna feel when you go to work, and you wanna compete at a high level. Obviously, these guys have been competing at a high level."
Simmons averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game for the Nets this season. His win shares per 48 minutes hit a career low .070 three years after a holdout and back injury cost him an entire season.
"The coaching staff is great. The medical staff has been great," Simmons said of the Clippers. "For me, that's a welcoming experience... I just want to compete and help this team win."
The Clippers are currently 29-23, sixth in the Western Conference and .002 points ahead of the seventh-place Minnesota Timberwolves by winning percentage.