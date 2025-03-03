Ben Stiller Couldn't Help But Post About Knicks' Win vs. Heat, Even While at Oscars
Actor and director Ben Stiller might be the talk of the town right now thanks to his hit AppleTV show Severance. And he might have been presenting at the Academy Awards on Sunday night. But it's clear neither of those things matter as much to him as his beloved New York Knicks.
Despite being at the Oscars, Stiller sent out one of his frequent "KNICKS WIN" social media posts after New York beat the Miami Heat 116–112 on Sunday. And when a fellow X (formerly Twitter) user jokingly called him out on it, Stiller doubled down.
"I'm crying bro you're at the Oscars," the user wrote, to which Stiller succinctly replied, "Go Knicks."
Keepin' it simple. Love it.
In Stiller's defense, the Heat-Knicks contest, which went to overtime, was a nail-biter. Guard Jalen Brunson scored 31 points to help New York climb back from a 19-point deficit, while OG Anunoby and Karl Anthony Towns had 23 points and 19 points, respectively. It was the team's third straight win.