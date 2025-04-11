Bobby Portis Accidentally Made a Fan's Full Drink Explode After He Made a Bucket
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis made it rain at Fiserv Forum Thursday night—literally.
He made a turn-around, fadeaway jumper on New Orleans Pelicans big man Karlo Matkovic early in the second quarter. As Portis's momentum took him backpedalling into the front row on the sideline, he stepped on a fan's beverage as he ran back on defense.
Fans sitting in the luxurious court side seats put their drinks on the floor all the time. That's bound to cause spills, but Portis stepped on a seemingly full canned drink, which caused it to explode all over the court and anyone in its splash radius.
A drenched Portis looked back in a confused fashion, but still continued the defensive possession. The Pelicans quickly made a three-pointer on the other end before play stopped as the Bucks went back on offense.
Team attendants quickly wiped up the mess on the floor and Portis had to towel off himself. You can watch the full sequence here:
No harm, no foul. And credit to Portis for finishing the possession on defense. Everyone got a good laugh, although one fan needed a new drink.
Portis had 14 points and eight rebounds on the night as the Bucks beat the Pelicans 136–111 at home. Milwaukee finishes their regular-season schedule with two games against the Detroit Pistons, where the two teams will determine whether they get the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.