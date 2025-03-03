Bradley Beal Explains Decision to Foul Anthony Edwards on Timberwolves' Lob Attempt
The Minnesota Timberwolves delivered a statement win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, 116–98. During the closing minutes of the game, Donte DiVincenzo attempted to toss a highlight-reel alley-oop to Anthony Edwards, but the play was broken up by a foul from Bradley Beal.
Beal was assessed a flagrant foul after he pushed Edwards in mid-air, preventing him from completing the bounced lob from DiVincenzo.
On Monday, Beal offered an explanation for his decision to push Edwards in that situation.
"We're not about to turn us into a highlight reel. Like, we've already seen enough highlights from them tonight. I was just making an aggressive play and just letting him know, like, we're not doing that. And he respected it," Beal told reporters, via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.
Beal made clear that he wasn't looking to let a massive Edwards dunk serve as a point of humiliation for the Suns, who were in the midst of being blown out by the Timberwolves. The attempted bounce-pass alley-oop would have been one of the highlights of the season, and a frustrated Beal took matters into his own hands to prevent his team from being on the receiving end of such an animated jam.
Beal indicated it was never his intention to hurt Edwards, and said the Timberwolves star respected it.
Phoenix has lost eight of its last 10 games, and they continue to sink further out of playoff and even play-in tournament contention. They'll have a chance to right the ship on Tuesday at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.