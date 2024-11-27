Bradley Beal Had Funny Line About His Sweet Chase-Down Block on LeBron James
The Phoenix Suns delivered a message on Tuesday night, easily dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers with a 27-point victory in NBA Cup Group Play action. With the outcome already decided, Bradley Beal was afforded the opportunity to put a little icing on the cake by blocking a LeBron James shot. And the veteran did just that, sizing up the swat from behind and emphatically turning it away.
Scholars will long debate if this actually constitutes a "chase down" block. It feels like it doesn't really qualify because another defender slowed James down and caused him to lose almost all momentum with a spin move. Everyone, though, will have a clear understanding of how Beal feels about the rejection in comparison to other defensive highlights he's amassed throughout his career.
"Not that high, I ain't gonna lie," Beal said when asked where the block ranks among his best. "I know y'all were excited about that, but I've thrown some s--- in the stands before. It was a good block, but I think I had some better ones."
With the victory the Suns are now tied with the Lakers at 10-7 on the season. They also sit atop Group B with a 2-1 record in the chase for the NBA Cup.