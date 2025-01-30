Bradley Beal Had a Hilarious Reaction to Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch's Ejection
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch got tossed after he received his second technical foul in the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.
Finch was having what appeared to be a peaceful conversation with game official CJ Washington who prepared to hand the ball to Suns guard Bradley Beal to inbound. On a dime, Washington blew his whistle to assess Finch a technical foul, his second of the night after he picked up the first during the first quarter.
As Finch's night was called early, he blew up and stepped over to yell at Washington before Wolves star guard Anthony Edwards jogged over to hold his coach back. Just before the technical was called and the situation escalated, Washington started to give the ball to Beal, making the hand off nothing but a pump fake.
Through the shouting match, Beal remained on the sideline with his hands up, ready to inbound the ball. He looked on with a hilarious, confused stare as Finch went wild as he received his second technical of the night.
Although the main action is elsewhere, just keep your eyes on Beal through the full sequence:
He just kept patiently waiting for the ball as chaos ensued.
The Timberwolves beat the Suns 121-113 Wednesday on the back of 33 points from Edwards and 28 points from Julius Randle. Beal had 17 points and six assists in 25 minutes off the bench for Phoenix.