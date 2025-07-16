SI

Bradley Beal to Join Clippers After Suns Buy Him Out

The three-time All-Star appears set for a new chapter.

Patrick Andres

Bradley Beal drives for a layup in 2024 against his apparent future team, the Clippers.
Bradley Beal drives for a layup in 2024 against his apparent future team, the Clippers. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a two-year stint to forget with the Phoenix Suns, guard Bradley Beal appears set to start over.

The Suns are buying Beal out of his contract, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN . Once that process is finished, per Charania, Beal will join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year deal worth $11 million.

Beal, 32, averaged 17 points per game for Phoenix this past season—his lowest per-game scoring clip in a decade.

The Suns acquired Beal from the Washington Wizards in a high-profile June 2023 trade that ended his 11-year stay in the District. Injured at several points and never quite able to find his Wizards-era footing, Beal was benched in Jan. 2025.

Amid a disappointing two years with Phoenix, Beal made nearly $97 million in salary—about 30% of his career earnings. Per Fred Katz of The Athletic, Beal will relinquish $14 million to complete the buyout process.

The Clippers won 50 games in '25, but are trying to exit a rut after three consecutive first-round exits.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA