Bradley Beal to Join Clippers After Suns Buy Him Out
After a two-year stint to forget with the Phoenix Suns, guard Bradley Beal appears set to start over.
The Suns are buying Beal out of his contract, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN . Once that process is finished, per Charania, Beal will join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year deal worth $11 million.
Beal, 32, averaged 17 points per game for Phoenix this past season—his lowest per-game scoring clip in a decade.
The Suns acquired Beal from the Washington Wizards in a high-profile June 2023 trade that ended his 11-year stay in the District. Injured at several points and never quite able to find his Wizards-era footing, Beal was benched in Jan. 2025.
Amid a disappointing two years with Phoenix, Beal made nearly $97 million in salary—about 30% of his career earnings. Per Fred Katz of The Athletic, Beal will relinquish $14 million to complete the buyout process.
The Clippers won 50 games in '25, but are trying to exit a rut after three consecutive first-round exits.