Brian Scalabrine Had the Most Nonchalant Reaction to Jayson Tatum's Game-Winner
After whiffing at his chance to end it in regulation, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum hit a last-second, game-winning three-pointer against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
The shot, drilled over Ochai Agbaji's head, sealed the 126-123 win for Boston and brought them to 11-3 on the young 2024-25 season.
Tatum's shot had Boston's TD Garden, players, and play-by-play announcer Drew Carter going wild. But one person was unphased. Color commentator Brian Scalabrine seemingly knew the shot was going in—and barely had a reaction.
Tatum finished Saturday's game with 24 points on 7/19 shooting (5/12 from three) and corraled 11 rebounds in the Celtics' win.
Boston is three games behind the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern conference, who they'll welcome to TD Garden next Tuesday for an NBA Cup group play matchup.