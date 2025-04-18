Brian Windhorst Warns About 'Incomplete' Lakers Going Up Against Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the more intriguing first round matchups in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The teams in the 3-6 series were only separated by one game this season and the teams split their regular season series 2-2, but the Lakers are the favorites.
One person who believes the Lakers are in for a tough series against the Timberwolves is ESPN's Brian Windhorst. During a SportsCenter appearance on Thursday night, he made the case that Anthony Edwards could be the difference against an "incomplete" Lakers team.
"The Lakers are a roster that is incomplete," said Windhorst. "There are advantages for the Wolves in this series, particularly the fact that Ant Edwards can just score like crazy. So this series, you want to say it's six versus three? I wish you luck because this series is really tight in my view."
That's how good Anthony Edwards is right now. In a series featuring LeBron James and Luka Doncic, he might not be the "best" player, but as Scott Van Pelt pointed out, he has every right to feel like he is and could certainly play the best. Combine that with the fact that Edwards just had one of the best three-point shooting seasons in NBA history and it could be bad news for the Lakers.
All signs point to a close and entertaining series. If fans are lucky that's exactly how it will play out.