Brooklyn Nets Bring in Former Top-10 Pick on 10-Day Contract
The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Killian Hayes to a 10-day contract. He was the No. 7 pick in the 2020 draft by the Detroit Pistons and was waived by Detroit at last season's trade deadline.
ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report Hayes's new contract with the Nets. Hayes signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets before this season and has played for the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's G-League affiliate, since the regular season tipped off.
In four NBA seasons with the Pistons, Hayes averaged 8.1 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting a lackluster 27.7% on 3-pointers in 210 career games. This season in the G-League, he's averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in 29 total appearances with Long Island. Now, he gets his shot to prove himself in his return to the NBA on a 10-day deal with the Nets.
Charania noted that Brooklyn is waiving Bojan Bogdanovic in a subsequent move, which gave the Nets two open roster spots to sign Hayes and two-way guard Tyrese Martin. Bogdanovic hasn't played this season and Charania reported Wednesday morning the veteran forward will undergo season-ending foot surgery.