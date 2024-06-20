Bulls Trade Alex Caruso to Thunder in Exchange for Josh Giddey, per Report
The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a big trade on Thursday as the NBA offseason begins to kick into gear.
The Bulls are reportedly sending veteran guard Alex Caruso to the Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey in a one-for-one player swap, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Caruso, a strong defender and capable scorer from beyond the arc, figures to be a strong fit with a young Oklahoma City team that finished as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in 2023–24. At 30, he can provide some veteran leadership to the youthful roster.
Last year in Chicago, Caruso averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting at a 40.8% clip from three-point range. He recorded a career best 1.7 steals per game, making the NBA's All-Defensive second team—the second straight year he's earned All-Defensive honors.
As for Giddey, the 21-year-old Australian averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He figures to play a prominent role in Chicago's backcourt, especially with Lonzo Ball's future still uncertain.
The Thunder took a big leap last season and seem to feel that the two-way prowess of Caruso can help bring their squad to the next level as they aim to reach the NBA Finals on the heels of a 57-win season, their most in a single year since the 2013–14 campaign.
Caruso enters the final season of his contract in 2024–25, when he's due to make $9.89 million. Wojnarowski reports that he becomes eligible for a four-year, $80 million extension in six months, and that Oklahoma City is eager to have him around for the long term.
Giddey is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will make $8.35 million this season before becoming a restricted free agent next offseason.