Cade Cunningham, Former No. 1 Pick, Reveals NBA Team He Didn't Want to Win Lottery
The Pistons are out to a hot start to the season after their magical run to the NBA playoffs last year. Detroit’s rise starts and stops with Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.
The do-it-all guard made his first All-Star appearance last year as he averaged 26.1 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game. Although he’s missed Detroit’s last three games due to a hip contusion, he’s off to an even better start this season with 27.5 points and 9.9 assists a night as the Pistons sit atop the Eastern Conference with an 11-2 record.
As is the case with each NBA draft lottery, or any lottery for that matter, nothing is guaranteed. Cunningham didn’t know which team would pick at the top of his draft, but he was quite happy that team ended up being Detroit. And he seemed thrilled he did not end up with one of the other teams who had a chance to win the lottery that season.
“When the lottery started cutting down, the final three was Cleveland, Houston and Detroit,” Cunningham said in an interview with Kevin Durant via Boardroom. “I’m like, don’t let me go to Cleveland.”
Spicy.
The answer confused Durant, who mentioned Detroit and Cleveland are fairly similar cities. For Cunningham, though, the Pistons’ history helped him buy into the idea of heading to Detroit.
“I don’t know if it was the red and blue, I don’t know if it was Isiah Thomas,” the Arlington, Texas, native said. “There was a history for it. I was a big LeBron fan growing up, but I’m not trying to go to Cleveland. And then it’s Houston. I’m from Arlington, Houston is four hours down the road. But back in my head, I’m like, ‘that might get tricky.’”
With the three final possibilities for Cunningham in the draft, it appears he was given his top option. Maybe he was just trying to rile up his divisional rival as the Pistons and Cavs both appear primed to contend in the Eastern Conference this season.
Who were the top three picks of the 2021 NBA draft?
The Pistons won the top prize in the ‘21 draft and used the selection on Cunningham, who has quickly developed into one of the best guards in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland was given the No. 3 pick and they got a star in his own right in Evan Mobley, who was named an All-Star and the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Draft Pick (2021)
Player
No. 1 — Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham
No. 2 — Houston Rockets
Jalen Green
No. 3 — Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley