Cade Cunningham Made Unfortunate Shooting History During OT Win vs. Wizards
Cade Cunningham was averaging 25.6 points and a career-high 9.8 assists per game coming into the Pistons game against the Wizards on Monday night. Neither of those numbers will be going down after his performance in Detroit's 137-135 overtime win. His shooting percentage is going to take quite a hit, though.
The Pistons point guard had a 46-point triple-double with 12 rebounds, 11 asssists, five steals and two blocks.
Cunningham finished 14-of-45 from the field in 46 minutes. By missing 31 shots, he broke Kobe Byran'ts record of 30 missed field goals, which is the most since the NBA started keeping track of all these stats in the '83-'84 season. Kobe set the record on Nov. 7, 2002 when he scored 41 points on 17-of-47 shooting in an overtime loss to the Celtics.
As for Cunningham, his 45 field goal attempts ties him with Bryant for the seventh-most since '83-'84. Bryant holds the record with 50 field goal attempts in the final game of his career. Taking 40 shots in a game is rare.
Incredibly, this should not be considered the worst shooting night in Pistons history, as Jerry Stackhouse once scored 21 points on 7-of-34 shooting.
With the win the Pistons remain in first place in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 9-2 record. Their next game is Wednesday against the Bulls. Hopefully Cunningham can get some rest.
