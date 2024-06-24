Cavaliers ‘Confident’ Donovan Mitchell Will Sign Max Contract Soon, per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers are “confident” in their hopes to sign Donovan Mitchell to a long-term contract extension this summer, The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Jason Lloyd, and Shams Charania co-reported Monday.
The Cavaliers’ executives are set to present a four-year, $209 million maximum contract to Mitchell, per the report. Whether Mitchell agrees to sign the contract will have major ramifications for the Cavaliers’ offseason, as the team could be forced to explore trade options for the All-Star guard. Mitchell holds a $37.1 million player option for the 2025-26 season that he’s expected to decline.
Cleveland already tied up one loose end on Monday by hiring Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to replace J.B. Bickerstaff as the franchise’s new head coach.
The Cavaliers acquired Mitchell in a 2022 trade with the Utah Jazz. Prior to the trade, Mitchell, a native of Elmsford, New York, was reportedly eyeing the New York Knicks as a potential destination.
The 27-year-old Mitchell has averaged 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 37.8% from three in two seasons in Cleveland.