Cavaliers Fan Shaking Head Perfectly Sums Up Bad Vibes During Pacers Comeback
The Cleveland Cavaliers led the Indiana Pacers by as many as 19 points during the first half of a do-or-die Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Trailing 3-1 in the series, the Cavs jumped out to an early lead, but by halftime the Pacers were right back in it.
Less than five minutes into the third quarter the Pacers took the lead on a Pascal Siakam three-pointer. The Cleveland crowd could not believe it, and the bad vibes in Rocket Arena were perfectly summed up by the fans that TNT cut to after the Siakam three.
Three dudes. One looking at the scoreboard in disbelief. One shaking his head as if to say no not again and a third, much more grizzled fan who clearly remembers the time before LeBron James was drafted.
The head shake was so perfectly framed that most people won't even notice the small child having his heart broke by his favorite team in the bottom of the frame as mom leans over to commiserate with him.