Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen Attempts Hilarious Three to Celebrate 82-Game Milestone
When basketball fans think of Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, they almost certainly do not think of three-point shooting.
Allen can do many things, but long-range shooting is not one of them. Over the course of his NBA career, Allen has attempted 115 three-pointers and made just 19—a .165 career clip for a man with the third-best field-goal percentage in history.
How did Allen celebrate his milestone 82nd game of the season Sunday, then? By attempting a comical three against the Indiana Pacers—and almost immediately checking out, the first 82-game season of his career secured.
Allen was phenomenal for the Cavaliers this season, a career year that doubled as one of the best in franchise history.
In 28.3 minutes per game—his lowest average since 2020—Allen has racked up 13.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He leads the league in field-goal percentage, two-point field goal percentage, and effective field-goal percentage, while posting a career high in steals per game and win shares.
He may have missed all five of his three-point attempts, but he's more than made up for it elsewhere.