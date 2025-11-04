SI

Cavaliers Reportedly Set Return Date for Two-Time All-Star Darius Garland

The guard is recovering from offseason toe surgery.

Patrick Andres

Darius Garland (right) will boost the Cavaliers with his reported return. / David Richard-Imagn Images
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is reportedly back—and not a moment too soon for his team.

Garland will make his season debut Wednesday against the 76ers, according to a Tuesday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN. The two-time All-Star has yet to suit up in 2026 on account of a toe procedure he had in the offseason.

The start of the season has been a mixed bag for Cleveland without Garland, 25. At 4-3, the Cavaliers are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference—a far cry from their 15-0 start a year ago. They own losses to the Knicks, Celtics and Raptors so far.

Garland made his second All-Star team in 2025, playing some of the best basketball of his career after a down 2024. Despite this, the Pacers knocked Cleveland out in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Vanderbilt product averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game a year ago.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

