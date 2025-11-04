Cavaliers Reportedly Set Return Date for Two-Time All-Star Darius Garland
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is reportedly back—and not a moment too soon for his team.
Garland will make his season debut Wednesday against the 76ers, according to a Tuesday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN. The two-time All-Star has yet to suit up in 2026 on account of a toe procedure he had in the offseason.
The start of the season has been a mixed bag for Cleveland without Garland, 25. At 4-3, the Cavaliers are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference—a far cry from their 15-0 start a year ago. They own losses to the Knicks, Celtics and Raptors so far.
Garland made his second All-Star team in 2025, playing some of the best basketball of his career after a down 2024. Despite this, the Pacers knocked Cleveland out in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The Vanderbilt product averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game a year ago.