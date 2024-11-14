Cavs' Isaac Okoro Wears Custom 'Woj Bomb' Shoes in Honor of Retired NBA Reporter

EXCLUSIVE: Cavs forward Isaac Okoro is honoring “The Final Woj Bomb” with his sneakers tonight 💣@IsaacOkoro303’s newest HOLO PEs are inspired by Adrian Wojnarowski’s final transaction tweet, just before @WojESPN retired from an iconic journalism career spanning 37 years. https://t.co/oKc9XXsyn3 pic.twitter.com/0pGTiEVlbT