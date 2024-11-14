Cavs' Isaac Okoro Wears Custom 'Woj Bomb' Shoes in Honor of Retired NBA Reporter
The Cleveland Cavaliers took the court Wednesday aiming to maintain their unbeaten record in a clash against the Philadelphia 76ers. Isaac Okoro brought out some special custom sneakers for the game, in honor of the recently retired NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.
Okoro, who was in Cleveland's starting lineup for the sixth time this season, debuted some red and black HOLO Footwear sneakers that included a tribute to the final "Woj bomb" of Wojnarowski's career.
The last bit of news Wojnarowski broke before drifting off into retirement in September was a report about Okoro signing a three-year, $38 million extension with the Cavaliers. The 55-year-old called it quits after spending nearly 40 years in the industry, most recently at ESPN. Okoro nodded to Wojnarowski's illustrious career and longevity as a top reporter for the league, while celebrating his final "Woj bomb."
It's a bit of an unorthodox tribute, but one that NBA diehards will certainly appreciate.
In his first 12 games this season, Okoro is averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 48.1% from three-point range.