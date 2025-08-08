SI

Celtics Announce Contract Extension for Coach Joe Mazzulla

The eccentric boss has gained a reputation as one of the NBA's best.

Patrick Andres

Joe Mazzulla led the Celtics to the 2024 NBA title.
The Celtics are aiming to keep coach Joe Mazzulla around for the long haul.

Boston is signing Mazzulla to a multiyear contract extension, the club announced Friday morning. The extension, of which the length was not specified, follows another strong season for the Celtics and their coaching wunderkind.

In three years with Boston, Mazzulla is 182-64—good for a winning percentage of .740, the highest in NBA among coaches with a minimum of 100 games.

Taking over for Ime Udoka after his abrupt Sept. 2022 suspension and eventual firing, Mazzulla led the Celtics to a 57-25 record in 2023, a 64-18 record in 2024, and a 61-21 record in 2025. In '24, Boston won the NBA title, making Mazzulla the youngest NBA champion coach since Bill Russell in 1969.

A Rhode Island native with a quirky public persona who helped West Virginia make the 2010 men's Final Four as a player, Mazzulla has become beloved in New England and beyond. Friday's extension would seem to acknowledge that as the Celtics prepare for a difficult season without forward Jayson Tatum.

