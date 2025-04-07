Jaylen Brown Issues Stern Warning to Anyone Blaming Him for a Lost Parlay
Jaylen Brown was a guest on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and he shared his thoughts on gambling. Specifically, people who come at him on social media over lost bets.
Brown said that sometimes he makes the mistake of scrolling through his mentions and when he does there is always people complaining and threatening him over bets. Brown is clearly sick of it and took the opportunity to warn anyone about approaching him about it in real life.
“I’m gonna say this to the camera," Brown said. "If one of you parlay [expletive] run up on me, I’m gonna f--- you up. I’m telling you… one of you parlay…I’m gonna f--- you up. Try it if you want to. That’s all I’m gonna say.”
Legalized gambling sounds like a nightmare for professional athletes. It was bad enough with people attacking athletes online over fantasy sports, but the combination of online anonymity and losing money must make social media even worse than it already is when people are pointing fingers at the players.