Celtics' Jayson Tatum Dropped the Mic After Clapping Back at Critics With One-Liner
Former NBA guard Brandon Jennings recently took aim at Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, asking on the Gilbert Arenas' podcast earlier this month if Tatum is the "softest Boston Celtics superstar" ever. When the Toronto Raptors defeated the Celtics on Wednesday, they posted a picture of the final score with a photo of Jennings, further taking a crack at Tatum.
After the Celtics' 121–94 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday, Tatum was asked about these shots at him. The 26-year-old kept his response brief, bluntly responding, “I don’t know, I guess I’m a big deal.”
Tatum previously clapped back at Jennings on Instagram, mocking his comments with the caption, “SoFtesT SuPeRstar in CeLtiC HiStoRy."
Tatum also addressed the comments on Jan. 10.
"I think it comes with being one of the best players in the league," Tatum said at the time. "The more you accomplish, the more it gives people the opportunity to nitpick at things. If I wasn't who I was or had a certain status, people would probably not talk about me as much. But I'm not the first superstar in league history to deal with this. It comes with it."
Though Jennings took aim at his teammate, Jaylen Brown, winning NBA Finals MVP over Tatum, Tatum is still an accomplished player as an NBA champion and five-time All-Star entering his eighth season this year.