Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Gives Update on Jaylen Brown Injury Status With Playoffs Near
The Boston Celtics are on the verge of wrapping up another successful NBA regular season, sitting at 59–21 with two games to go on the schedule. There is, however, one primary concern about the defending champs as the postseason nears: the health of Jaylen Brown, reigning Finals MVP and potential All-NBA selection this year.
For most of the season Brown provided his usual high-level two-way play for the Celtics, but in recent weeks was listed on the injury report with a "right knee posterior impingement." As the season has wound down the All-Star has looked more and more affected by the injury. He explained to reporters last week how he's working with the medical staff to handle it and the importance of finding ways to be effective despite playing banged-up.
On Thursday, after Brown missed Wednesday night's loss to the Orlando Magic, head coach Joe Mazzulla offered a general update on his injury status with the postseason just over a week away.
"He's doing well," Mazzulla said during a radio interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub. "No one knows their body, no one knows how to push themselves, no one knows how to prepare themselves to put body and mind through the rigors of a season, through the rigors of a playoffs [like him]. At the end of the day the most important thing is there's trust in Jaylen, trust in his work, trust in his process, and also trust in the training staff and the sports science and the guys that put the time in. He's doing well. I trust he'll be ready to go when it matters most."
When asked if it's reasonable to expect Brown to be at 100% for the postseason, Mazzulla answered in typically blunt fashion without giving too much away.
"I don't think it's realistic to think anyone is 100% during a long playoff run and I think that's where the mental side comes into it," he said. "The mindset of just pushing it. Over the course of the season, over the course of hopefully a potential playoff run, everyone is dealing with something. You got to be able to take your mind and your body to a different level and there aren't many people better at that than he is."
The Celtics are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern conference playoff bracket and wrap up their season with two games against the lottery-bound Charlotte Hornets. Whether Brown appears or gets an early start on resting for the postseason is worth watching.