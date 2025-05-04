SI

Celtics' Jrue Holiday Set to Return From Injury in Game 1 vs. Knicks

Holiday has been sidelined since April 25 with a hamstring strain.

Holiday missed three games in Round 1 with a hamstring strain / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics are set to kick off their second-round series against the New York Knicks on Monday night—and will be doing so at full health.

The Celtics had no players listed in the injury report for Game 1 released on Sunday. This indicates Jrue Holiday, who has been sidelined since April 25, will make his return to the floor after missing the final three games of Boston's first-round series.

Holiday suffered a hamstring strain at some point during the Celtics' Game 2 win over the Orlando Magic. He was ruled out of each of the following games; Boston lost its first postseason game of the year without Holiday, but was still able to send the Magic home in five games.

The point guard averaged 11.1 points and 3.9 assists per game this past season, missing 20 games due to various injuries. The Celtics will be very glad to have him back in the lineup and go toe-to-toe with Jalen Brunson as the Knicks try to pull off the upset.

