Celtics Make NBA History for Nailing the Most Three-Pointers in a Single Season
The Boston Celtics made NBA history on Friday night by swishing their 1,364th three-pointer of the 2024-25 season—the league's new single-season record.
The previous record was held by the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors when they drained 1,363 three-pointers.
Payton Pritchard changed history by nailing a three-pointer in the second quarter of a matchup against the Phoenix Suns in front of a packed TD Garden crowd. The fans in attendance understandably went wild when the ball swished through the hoop.
The Celtics were close to breaking the record last season when they shot 1,351 three-pointers en route to their NBA championship win.
Boston is averaging 17.8 three-pointers made per contest this season, which, of course, is leading the league. Derrick White is leading the team with 249 threes made, followed by Jayson Tatum's 242 and Pritchard's 240.
The Celtics still have five regular-season games left in the season, meaning their record total will only continue to grow.