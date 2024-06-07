Celtics Play Touching Bill Walton Tribute Video Before Game 1 of NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics commemorated the late Bill Walton ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, honoring the Hall of Famer with a touching tribute video and a moment of silence prior to tip-off.
Walton passed away on May 27 at age 71.
The two-time NBA All-Star won a championship with the Celtics in 1986, when he was the team's sixth man. Walton's family was in attendance for Game 1 at TD Garden on Thursday.
"Bill was a champion at every level and the embodiment of unselfish team play. He derived great joy from basketball and music and deeply cherished his moments with teammates, friends and family. We are proud to call him one of the greatest Celtics to ever live," said Celtics stadium PA announcer.
In addition to the video and moment of silence, players donned a Walton-themed warmup shirt, which were distributed by the league ahead of the game. Additionally, Boston's coaching staff are wearing tie-dye pins with "WALTON" written in black letters.