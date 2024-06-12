Celtics Rule Kristaps Porzingis Out for Game 3 of NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced a little less than two hours before tip-off.
Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon, a rare injury to his left leg, late into the fourth quarter of Game 2. He was replaced by Al Horford and did not return.
Porzingis said on Tuesday that he was determined to make it back for Game 3, going as far as to say that he would "die out there." Ultimately, the Celtics' medical staff felt it would be too much of a risk for the 28-year-old to play on Wednesday, prompting the team to rule him out.
He missed over a month during the playoffs after injuring his right calf in the first round of the playoffs, but returned for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
His status for Game 4 remains unclear, though Porzingis will likely be doing anything in his power to get himself ready to play. Game 4 tips off on Friday, June 14 at 8:30 p.m. EST.