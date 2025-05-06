SI

Celtics Set Dubious Shooting Record in Game 1 Loss vs. Knicks

Ryan Phillips

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was 4-of-15 from three-point range in an overtime loss to the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The Boston Celtics made the wrong kind of history Monday night.

During Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks, Boston set a playoff record for long-distance shooting futility.

The Celtics finished the game 15-of-60 from three-point range, and their 45 misses broke the previous record. The Minnesota Timberwolves set the mark earlier this postseason by missing 40 three-point attempts against the Los Angeles Lakers. Boston blew that away.

In the third quarter, Boston only took one two-point attempt. Given that they lost 108-105 in overtime, the team might want to rethink that strategy heading into Game 2.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum finished the game with 23 points, but was 4-of-15 from deep. Jaylen Brown was even more off, as he also had 23 points but was 1-of-10 from three. Derrick White made the most of anyone on the team, but he took the most, finishing 5-of-16. As a team, the Celtics hit just 25% from beyond the arc.

The Celtics will be kicking themselves for how they lost on Monday night.

