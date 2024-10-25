Celtics-Wizards Game Delayed After Ref Collides With Waiter, Spills Drinks
A server at Capital One Arena just lived out a nightmare scenario.
Thursday night's matchup between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics had to be delayed after an employee serving the front row dropped a full tray of drinks. We should be clear here, it wasn't his fault.
As referee Jenna Reneau ran back up court, she was watching the action unfold behind her. She didn't see the server and he didn't see her. You know what happened next. The two collided with Reneau at full speed and the tray of drinks went flying.
Video is below.
The game had to be delayed because that's a lot of alcohol.
It was an unfortunate accident, but what a waste.
The delay doesn't seem to have thrown the Celtics teams off. Midway through the third quarter, Boston is holding a 73–58 lead in what has been an up-tempo battle.