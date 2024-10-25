SI

Celtics-Wizards Game Delayed After Ref Collides With Waiter, Spills Drinks

Ryan Phillips

The Celtics-Wizards game was delayed after a server spilled drinks on the court.
The Celtics-Wizards game was delayed after a server spilled drinks on the court. / Via Taylor Snow on
In this story:

A server at Capital One Arena just lived out a nightmare scenario.

Thursday night's matchup between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics had to be delayed after an employee serving the front row dropped a full tray of drinks. We should be clear here, it wasn't his fault.

As referee Jenna Reneau ran back up court, she was watching the action unfold behind her. She didn't see the server and he didn't see her. You know what happened next. The two collided with Reneau at full speed and the tray of drinks went flying.

Video is below.

The game had to be delayed because that's a lot of alcohol.

It was an unfortunate accident, but what a waste.

The delay doesn't seem to have thrown the Celtics teams off. Midway through the third quarter, Boston is holding a 73–58 lead in what has been an up-tempo battle.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NBA