Celtics Legend Offers Unique Perspective on Jayson Tatum's Team USA Experience
While Jayson Tatum labeled enduring multiple benchings against Serbia and getting relegated to a role with less playing time than anticipated as a "challenging and humbling" experience, it may prove a blessing in disguise.
As a 26-year-old star entering the peak of his powers, harnessing this could help fuel his ascent as he builds his legacy.
There is also another benefit to Tatum not playing as much as expected during the Paris Olympics this summer, a positive Kevin Garnett believes will serve him and the Celtics well during their upcoming title defense.
"One of the harder years that I had personally was, man, when you play (in) the Olympics. Not only that, but Jayson Tatum has actually won the NBA championship during an Olympic year, which is probably the most difficult to do," stated Garnett on KG Certified.
"Not only does Jayson not have a summer of not just relaxing and rejuvenating yourself and getting ready for another year, but you've gotta lock in when you in the USA."
The Basketball Hall of Famer who rejuvenated the Celtics' franchise, continued, "It was great that he didn't have to play a lot of minutes, man. He's coming off of the Finals. I know D. White (and Jrue) Holiday was there, but to play big minutes in the USA, I'm glad they didn't need Jayson Tatum. I'm glad he got to actually rest and chill.
"When everybody was talking about, 'he's getting these DNPs,' I bet you that there was a conversation with him and Grant Hill or with management about him coming on the team and then having time to be able to rest."
