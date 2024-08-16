Inside The Celtics

Celtics Legend Offers Unique Perspective on Jayson Tatum's Team USA Experience

Bobby Krivitsky

Aug 3, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States small forward Jayson Tatum (10) warms up before a game against Puerto Rico during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States small forward Jayson Tatum (10) warms up before a game against Puerto Rico during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While Jayson Tatum labeled enduring multiple benchings against Serbia and getting relegated to a role with less playing time than anticipated as a "challenging and humbling" experience, it may prove a blessing in disguise.

As a 26-year-old star entering the peak of his powers, harnessing this could help fuel his ascent as he builds his legacy.

There is also another benefit to Tatum not playing as much as expected during the Paris Olympics this summer, a positive Kevin Garnett believes will serve him and the Celtics well during their upcoming title defense.

"One of the harder years that I had personally was, man, when you play (in) the Olympics. Not only that, but Jayson Tatum has actually won the NBA championship during an Olympic year, which is probably the most difficult to do," stated Garnett on KG Certified.

"Not only does Jayson not have a summer of not just relaxing and rejuvenating yourself and getting ready for another year, but you've gotta lock in when you in the USA."

The Basketball Hall of Famer who rejuvenated the Celtics' franchise, continued, "It was great that he didn't have to play a lot of minutes, man. He's coming off of the Finals. I know D. White (and Jrue) Holiday was there, but to play big minutes in the USA, I'm glad they didn't need Jayson Tatum. I'm glad he got to actually rest and chill.

"When everybody was talking about, 'he's getting these DNPs,' I bet you that there was a conversation with him and Grant Hill or with management about him coming on the team and then having time to be able to rest."

Further Reading

Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule

Sam Hauser Grateful for Extension with Team That Gave Him His First Chance

Xavier Tillman Sr. Shares Celtics Star's Message Before NBA Finals Game 3

Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Rehab Update on Kristaps Porzingis

Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience

Jrue Holiday Makes History in Team USA's Gold Medal Win

Fenway Sports Group Considering Buying the Celtics

Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange

Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown

Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him

Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Published
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories