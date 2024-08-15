Sam Hauser Grateful for Extension with Team That Gave Him His First Chance: 'Pretty Special'
When the Celtics raise Banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters before hosting the Knicks on opening night on Oct. 22, 15 of the 17 players from last season's title team, including those on two-way deals, will be there to see it settle in alongside the franchise's other 17 championship banners.
While trades could change the equation, Boston has eight rotation players who helped lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy signed beyond the upcoming campaign. The lone exception from its top six, which remains the most talented in the NBA, is Al Horford, who's now on a year-to-year basis but may very well return in 2025-26. He turns 39 next June.
One individual the Celtics no longer have to worry about replacing soon is Sam Hauser. The six-foot-eight sharpshooter, who entered this offseason on an expiring contract, signed a four-year, $45 million extension this summer.
At a meet and greet at Dynasty Sports at the North Shore Mall on Wednesday, Hauser, who signed multiple miniature NBA championship trophies, expressed his appreciation about extending his stay with the franchise that gave him his first NBA opportunity as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Virginia.
"Pretty special that they gave me an opportunity early on when nobody else did, and I just tried to run with it," said Hauser. "They believed in me, and I'm just glad I can be here and be with this team and have another chance to win it all."
Hauser also discussed Boston keeping nearly its entire title team intact, a rarity for a defending champion, regardless of sport.
"It's pretty crazy that we were able to bring everybody back, but I think everybody wanted to be back and wanted to try and do this again."
If the Celtics are successful in that endeavor, they'll become the first franchise to repeat as NBA champions since the Warriors. Golden State did so in 2017 and 2018 while Kevin Durant was suiting up alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.
