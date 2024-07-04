Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Whether it was Joe Mazzulla stating it on several occasions or Brad Stevens doing so after this year's NBA Draft concluded, the Celtics' primary plan to address openings on their coaching staff was to promote from within.
It's not just a matter of continuity; it's about merit. In Mazzulla's first opportunity to hand-pick who flanked him, Boston's bench boss built one of the league's best coaching staffs last summer, most notably bringing in Charles Lee and Sam Cassell.
In departing for a long-deserved chance to move to the one seat, Lee is bringing now-former Celtics' development coach Jermaine Bucknor and Blaine Mueller, the head coach of the franchise's G League team, which reached the championship under him. From their work ethic to their ability to teach the game and connect with people to help get the most out of them, both are excellent additions to Lee's staff in Charlotte.
As reported earlier this summer by Marc Stein on his Substack, The Stein Line, Cassell, a finalist for the Lakers' head-coaching job that went to JJ Redick, will become Mazzulla's lead assistant.
According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics will also promote Tony Dobbins, D.J. MacLeay, and Matt Reynolds.
Addressing their openings from within and keeping nearly their entire coaching staff together matches the work the defending NBA champions have done to preserve as much of their title team as possible.
They reached extensions with Jayson Tatum, who they signed to the most lucrative contract in NBA history, worth a projected $314 million over five years, and Derrick White, who they extended for four years and $125.9 million. They also re-signed Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta, and Xavier Tillman Sr.
Thirteen of 15 players who occupied a standard, full-time roster spot for Boston last season are under contract for the 2024-25 campaign. With competitors looking to lure talent from all corners of the franchise that lifts the Larry O'Brien Trophy, reigning champions don't always get the continuity shared between the Celtics' roster, Mazzulla, and the coaching staff. It's a welcome benefit as they pursue Banner 19.
