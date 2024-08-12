Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Rehab Update on Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery this summer after suffering a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in the Celtics' 105-98 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
The seven-foot-three center overrode Boston's medical staff to play in Game 5, logging 16 minutes, producing five points on 2/4 shooting, and registering a plus-eight plus-minus rating, reflective of his impact going beyond traditional box score stats in the championship clincher.
Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, this author spoke with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Volk, who previously served as a team physician for the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to learn more about dealing with a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon, including the likelihood of reinjury even after surgery and how these ailments might impact Porzingis' future performance and availability.
The expectation is the former All-Star will return to play in five-to-six months. With the Celtics airing on the side of caution, he will most likely join Boston's title defense and the quest for Banner 19 in late December. His 2024-25 season debut may even have to wait until January.
The Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, provided an update on Porzingis' recovery, telling Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, "He's in Latvia. He's starting to do more and more and more. He was in a boot for a while there, but every indication is he's progressing well and he's on the right timeline. But it's going to be a while."
