David Ortiz Discusses Joy of Seeing Al Horford Win an NBA Championship
It took Al Horford 17 years and 186 playoff games worth of patience to become an NBA champion. It's the most postseason tilts played before lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
In reaching the mountain top, Horford became the first Dominican-born player to win an NBA title. He's hopeful his historic accomplishment serves as a source of inspiration.
"I'm happy to be able to bring the community that joy," he voiced to the mass audience that came to Raising Cane's on Boylston Street to meet and congratulate Horford days after the Celtics captured Banner 18. "And hopefully be able to inspire younger kids to do different things in their lives. So, for me, that's the biggest thing. That next generation to be able to see that and identify with me."
The Puerto Plata native continued: "I know years ago when David Ortiz won, when David, Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez won here, I feel like they inspired a bunch of us. Now, I feel like, hopefully, I can do the same for other people."
Ortiz and Horford are close friends. The latter, who helped the Red Sox break the curse of the Bambino, is a massive Celtics fan and no stranger to TD Garden.
"I gotta tell you, man, I'm a Celtic. I cheer. I scream. I cry. That's my thing, man," said Ortiz as Raising Cane's unveiled a special-edition gold restaurant at 101 Arch St. in Boston, celebrating turning 28, their "Golden Birthday," in style. Flanking the company's founder and owner, Todd Graves, were brand ambassadors Big Papi and Jrue Holiday.
"When I see the Celtics win, when I see my hometown homie getting it done, I feel like I got it done," continued Ortiz. "(I'm) very happy for the Celtics. Very happy for my boy. Those playoffs were amazing."
