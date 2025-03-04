Ex-NBA Player Names Nico Harrison Move Worse Than Luka Doncic Trade
There's at least one person who doesn't think trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers was Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison's worst move.
On Monday, Parsons was on FanDuel's Run It Back when he claimed not signing Jalen Brunson to a $55 million contract extension may have been a worse decision than trading Doncic.
The Mavericks selected Brunson with a second-round pick (No. 33) in the 2018 NBA draft and he played four seasons in Dallas. Before the 2021-22 season, the Mavericks opted not to offer Brunson a four-year, $55 million extension. He had a breakout campaign and left for the New York Knicks in free agency. He has since become a two-time All-Star.
"Not re-signing Jalen Brunson to a $55 million extension could be worse than trading Luka," Parsons said.
Brunson has become a legitimate star in New York. This season he's averaging 26.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 35.3 minutes per game. But Doncic is pretty unanimously agreed to be one of the five best players in the sport and just turned 26.
Yes, Harrison got Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick back in return for Doncic, but it still looks like a lopsided move.