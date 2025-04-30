SI

Charles Barkley Doesn’t Hold Back After Bucks ‘Choke’ vs. Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton celebrates his series-winner against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tyrese Haliburton celebrates his series-winner against the Milwaukee Bucks. / Photo by Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images
The Indiana Pacers made a spectacular comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night to end the first-round series in five games.

Since the Pacers made a comeback, that means that the Bucks also blew a lead. The Inside the NBA crew watched the end of the game during halftime of the New York Knicks-Detroit Pistons game and Charles Barkley had to call it what it was.

"I don't like using the word choke," said Barkley, "but that was a choke. Gag. Come on man."

"Come on man," Barkley continued after crediting Tom Jackson as the originator of his trademark quote. "That was a choke job. I can't... Ain't nothing you can say, but that was a gag. Choke, choke, choke."

The Bucks were up 118-111 with less than 40 seconds remaining in the game. The Pacers finished overtime on an 8-0 run.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

